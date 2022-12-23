DALMATIA — Housing and feeding five children — two of them minors — is no small task for Jessica Nungesser, let alone trying to shop for Christmas gifts.
“If it wasn’t for the Salvation Army, I wouldn’t be able to get my kids anything,” Nungesser said. “I pay $1,500 a month in rent, plus all of my utilities.”
Nungesser remarried after the passing of her first husband and the new family had seven children. The new couple also had a child together, her youngest, age 7.
Nungesser said she receives $167 a month in food stamps to help feed herself, her husband, three adult children — ages 26, 20 and one turning 19 on Wednesday — and the two younger children, ages 13 and 7.
So the box of food the Here. For Good. program provides for a Christmas meal was welcome as well.
“I wrote to Harrisburg about upping my food stamps,” Nungesser said. “Something’s not right.”
Already doing their best with a houseful, Nungesser said her 20-year-old son, who has type 1 diabetes, ended up needing a monthslong hospital stay a couple years ago, which included life support care. Nungesser left her job and went to Virginia, where her son was being treated. Now he needs full-time, around-the-clock care.
This isn’t the first time Nungesser has signed up for the Here. For Good. campaign, but she also has sought and received needed help from the organization outside of the campaign.
“Judy (Orner) up at the Salvation Army (in Shamokin) is a wonderful lady,” said Nungesser, who has recommended the Salvation Army and the Here. For Good. campaign to others. “I give her my highest praise.”
The Shamokin Salvation Army operates under the umbrella of the Sunbury Salvation Army.
Nungesser’s youngest daughter, age 7, is hoping for Barbie dolls and a scooter. Her youngest son, age 13, is an XBox gamer looking for some XBox gift cards and jogging pants.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
