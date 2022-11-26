SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing.
The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful.
“I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t thank them enough for all they do for our community.”
Madden said she is working but as a single parent of one daughter, Nevaeh, 6, getting the extra help is appreciated.
“They bring us food with all the fixings,” she said. “They also bring presents for my daughter and it is so helpful to me to have this program and I am thankful to all the wonderful people who run it.”
Madden said the program helped when things were tough for the holiday, including bringing a Christmas meal with all the fixings.
“This is a great thing for our community, and I am very thankful, especially in times like these when people are in a tough bind,” she said.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help Valley families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.