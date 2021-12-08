The Daily Item
Stay at home grandparent of four Heather Stoltz is thankful for the Here. for Good. program’s support this holiday season.
Stoltz, a California native who has lived in Milton for over 20 years, said that a friend recommended her for the program. In years past, she said they typically help her with the cost of toys on Christmas for her grandchildren.
She helps care for two of her grandchildren, a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old, nearly on a daily basis. With schools being virtual, she said it has been difficult to help her seven-year-old, who is diagnosed with ADHD, get through the day.
“It’s very hard,” said Stoltz.“To have community support is so ultimately important in any situation, but especially now during this pandemic.”
She said she is appreciative of the support of local community members.
“It’s crucial to help remind us that everybody should love and care about each other,” Stoltz said.
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Today’s donations include $200 from Gerald and Nancy Weslosky in honor of “their Grand Boys.” The current total for this year’s campaign stands at $92,503.78
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.