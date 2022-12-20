LEWISBURG — It takes a lot for Heather Edison, 45, of Lewisburg, to ask others for help. But this holiday season, she says family and friends suggested she turn to the Here. For Good. campaign.
“That was my first time. I usually don’t do stuff like that. I feel there’s other people that are more or less fortunate,” Edison said.
Edison is divorced and is helping her adult son by taking care of her three-year-old granddaughter and seven-month old grandson, all while still working a full-time job as a nurse.
"I didn’t have to buy hardly anything," she said. "That was a huge help. It wasn’t going to be much this year, but now with that, it’s gonna make it look like there’s a lot.”
Edison says her granddaughter is hoping for "anything unicorns" this Christmas, while her grandson will "just like anything he can chew on."
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families.
The campaign is administered by the Salvation Army citadel’s in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at: hereforgoodcampaign.org.