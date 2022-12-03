MILTON — A single mom of two in Milton has nothing but praise for the help she’s received from The Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign.
Destiny Dobson, 28, who works full-time as an optician, says she first learned about the campaign last year from her boss, who has contributed to the campaign.
“The children and I had moved into the area around this time last year and it was almost frantic, ‘What am I going to do for Christmas for them?’ She knew that I was coming out of a bad relationship and just getting back on my feet, and being a single mom it tends to be hard,” Dobson said.
Dobson says the campaign even worked with her to make sure her children would have a nice Christmas, “Because I was even, I guess, past the sign-up date last year too. It does really help, especially with the economy right now and being a one-income home. They’re just wonderful people.”
For Christmas this year, Dobson says her eight-year-old daughter is into makeup and her four-year-old son is into dinosaurs.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.