MILTON — A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign.
Twenty-six-year-old Hillary Whipple, of Milton, said this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media.
“It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself," she said. "So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”
Whipple says she currently works part-time at Burger King and has a 9-year-old and 4-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl.
She says her children have their eye on a few things this Christmas, “My oldest is big on wrestlers right now … WWE stuff. My other son is big on the (Goo) Jit Zus. And my youngest just loves everything … baby dolls, Barbies.”
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help Valley families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.