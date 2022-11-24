The Daily Item
The rebranded Here. For Good. campaign continues to offer a respite for Valley families during the holiday season and this year’s program promises more of the same.
Since the program launched in 1987, the two highest totals for the campaign have come in over the last two years. A record $147,871 was gifted in 2020 and it was followed up by $145,299 last year.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
This year’s goal is $150,000.
“This campaign helps families in need during the holiday season, and throughout the year, ensuring financial stability through various hardships,” Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. President/CEO Roger S. Haddon said. “With the charitable support of the Susquehanna Valley, this campaign has helped thousands of families and we’ll need our friends and neighbors to come through again as we strive to achieve our goal of $150,000 Residents of this Valley always rally to help one another. I’m very hopeful that will be the case again this holiday season.”
Between now and Christmas Day, families were are benefitting from the program will have their stories featured daily in The Daily Item and with Sunbury Broadcasting. Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.
“The Daily Item is proud to be associated with this great cause that does so much good for the community,” Fred Scheller, publisher of The Daily Item and The Danville News, said.
“This program is one of the more important things we do as a community,” said Daily Item editor Bill Bowman. “It supports our neighbors when they need it the most. It makes me proud to see how our Valley responds to this outreach each year.”
The 2021 final total included $12,500 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $50,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The three foundations have donated more than $600,000 since 1999 when they joined the annual campaign. The foundations have once again pledged tens of thousands of dollars to boost the campaign, including $10,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $9,500 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $50,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.