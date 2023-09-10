DANVILLE — Siblings Leviticus and Elizabeth Green have never seen or heard a train as close as they did on Saturday at the 44th Annual Danville Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and annual Danville Heritage Festival.
Nine-year-old Leviticus and 5-year-old Elizabeth love watching the trains go by from their Riverside home but on Saturday they were able to watch as the passenger train rolled through on Mill Street in downtown Danville. The three-day event took place Friday, Saturday and continues today.
“It was so cool,” said Leviticus, whose great-grandfather has model trains.
Their mother Ashley Green said they were all surprised by how loud and how big the train was.
“It was a cool experience being in the downtown,” said Green. “We come down here every year. It was neat to see everyone on the train.”
The scenic train excursion in vintage passenger cars along the Old Canal Route and the Susquehanna River. The train departed from the Danville Middle School toward Bloomsburg or Northumberland. Excursions were sponsored by the Danville Business Alliance, Danville Heritage Festival, North Shore Railroad & Penn Valley Railroad, LLC in partnership with SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
On Friday the festival started with a 2.6-mile hike around the J. Manley Robbins Trail, which is the Old Reading Line Trail loop. Hikers got to learn about the history of the oldest rail-to-trail in the United States.
Saturday’s events began at 9 a.m. with living history demonstrations, arts, crafts, and food vendors, displays from an outhouse privy dig, live music, speakers at the Thomas Beaver Free Library discussing canals, prohibition, historic Danville photos, iron ore mines and a possible Declaration of Independence signed in Jersey Shore in 1776. The day also featured live demonstrations, train excursions and Danville Area High School (DASD) agriculture science teacher and musician Van Wagner hosting a Mine Mule Presentation at the Montour County Courthouse.
Arts and craft vendors include upcycled furniture, handcrafted jewelry, spa products, home décor, crocheted items, pet portraits and homemade dog biscuits, pottery creations, candles, and more.
“A lot of people are happy to come out and see the festival and learn,” said Mike McCay, a wood carver from Bloomsburg.
McCay’s son Liam McCay opened Liam’s Luck Wood Craft when he was 14. He learned to carve spoons and spurtles from his father.
“COVID taught us not to hide, to get out and live life,” said Mike McCay. “We’re here celebrating life. We’re also making spoons.”
John Bibalo, a National Park Service preservation specialist with the Scranton National Historical Site, demonstrated the process of changing a steam locomotive tire by burning gas to sweat tires off the rim.
“We take it around to local festivals,” said Bibalo. “This is the furthest we’ve been. It’s quite the event. We’re honored to be here.”
The festival continues today with tours of the Montgomery and Boyd House Museum at 11 Bloom St., Danville, from 1 to 3 p.m. A Hymn Sing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Park, 200 Water St., Danville.