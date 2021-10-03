WATSONTOWN — Teagan Hagenbuch pressed globs of yellow clay into a form Saturday to show how bricks were made by hand two centuries ago, just like that used to build the Historic Warrior Run Church to his back.
Down a path on the opposite end of the church campus, Brad Gray cranked the handle on a coal forge as he spoke on the art of blacksmithing. Nearby, David Seybold and Vicki Egli worked together using a long-handled waffle iron to bake the breakfast delicacy over an open flame.
“That’s why they invented Perkins,” Seybold joked as he prepared to make a fresh waffle on the iron.
The arts and crafts and period clothing of early American life command the attention of visitors of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Heritage Days.
The 40th edition opened Saturday and continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the grounds behind the church at 41 Warrior Lane, Watsontown, about 1.5 miles south of Route 54.
The event was first held in July 1979 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Fort Freeland. Two years later it became an annual community celebration.
Randy “Coach” Watts, whose wife, Betsy, is co-chair of Heritage Days, described in fascination just one of many stories of the lives lived long ago by area residents buried in the historic cemetery next to the church. He mingled with anyone who crossed his path in hopes of sharing history, drawing some laughs and just maybe connecting guests with ancestors laid to rest behind the cemetery’s stone walls.
“The past is an important part of the present,” Watts said.
Dianne Lepley Storch and her daughter, Missy Rozengota, visited from Elmira, New York. They met a distant cousin, David Lepley. The three connected years ago while exploring their roots on www.ancestry.com.
“He introduced us to this secret we never knew,” Lepley Storch said of how David Lepley led them to the knowledge that an ancestor, Michael Lepley, who died in the Battle of Fort Freeland, is buried on the church grounds.
The pandemic forced Heritage Days into a one-year hiatus in 2020. Construction of Warrior Run’s elementary school displaced the return event to the church grounds rather than the historic Hower-Slote House and Farm.
There are fewer vendors and no battle reenactments, however, there remain two active encampments and more than two dozen booths. The artisans dress the part and use period tools for live displays on gunsmithing, bobbin lace, tatting, apple cider pressing, open-hearth cooking, brick making, pottery and more.
Dustin Pfirman relaxed on a chair, three long rifles laid at his feet, as Sam Shimer used a turn screw and vice to clean and reassemble a Revolutionary War-era flintlock rifle.
Joyce Bucci and Lynn Otto, fellow reenacts with the Fort Freeland Independence Company of Riflemen, chatted a few steps away.
“It has a different flavor but it’s good to get out and see everybody again,” Otto said.
To learn more about Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, the annual Heritage Days event as well as the Battle of Fort Freeland, visit www.freelandfarm.org.