LEWISBURG — The 18-year-old former resident aide accused of extensive elder abuse at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today.
Madison Laine Cox, 18, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, has been charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary V. Heckman with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person. Cox is set to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. today in front of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Cox and an unidentified 17-year-old male resident assistant allegedly took numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April. They allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
They allegedly sent those records to each other, shared them on the phone app SnapChat, and showed them to classmates at a school, police said.
The victims range in age from 72 to 100 years old. The majority of people residing at Heritage Springs Memory Care, 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, are in various stages of Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.