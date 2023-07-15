LEWISBURG — Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg had 17 violations following on-site licensing inspections in April, according to a licensing inspection summary from the state Department of Human Services.
In a 21-page document dated June 13 to Heritage Springs Memory Care, of 327 Farley Circle, the state Department of Human Services (DHS) detailed that some staff members did not have up-to-date training or the required number of training hours; injuries resulting from residents falling were not reported in a timely manner; fire drill safety procedures were inadequate; and numerous documents were missing key pieces of patient information. Two additional inspection summary reports in February and December also showed a combined seven additional violations.
Two employees of Heritage Springs Memory Care were accused this past week of abusing elderly residents at the Union County facility between December and April. Madison Laine Cox, 18, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, and a 17-year-old male juvenile allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents filed by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
The state report does not name the staff members. There is no indication whether the staff members without proper training were the ones accused of criminal activity.
Tammy Speece, the executive director at Heritage Springs, did not respond to an email from The Daily Item seeking comment on this report.
The state agency determined Heritage’s plan of correction was acceptable in its latest inspection report.
Heritage is licensed for a capacity of 64. At the time of its inspection, it was serving 30 residents ages 60 years and older with two residents on hospice and a total daily staff of 60, according to the report.
Description of violations
In the first violation, two residents had unwitnessed falls with injuries that were not reported to the department in a timely manner. The dates were blacked out in the report.
As part of the plan of correction, nurses were re-educated on the importance of completing an incident report immediately. This education was completed on the day of the annual inspection, according to the report.
Direct Care staff members must have 12 hours of annual training relating to their job duties. One staff member in 2017 completed 6.5 hours of training in 2022, a staff member hired in 2020 completed four hours of training in 2022 and another staff member hired in 2020 had seven hours of training, according to the report.
As part of the plan of correction, training for those employees was completed by the end of May, according to the report.
“Administrative assistant will review training records monthly to ensure all staff have completed trainings in a timely manner,” according to the report. “Executive director will perform quarterly audits to maintain compliance. Heritage Springs uses the CARES program for 10 hours of dementia training. This was done every two years because the certificate was valid for two years. The inspector pointed out that this has to be done yearly or 10 additional hours from another source need to be done each year.”
Three staff members did not have training in some combination of the following: infection control, safety management, meeting the needs of durable medical equipment and resident assistant support plans, care for residents with dementia and cognitive impairment, safe management techniques, and personal care service needs of the resident, according to the report.
As part of the plan of correction, those staff members were “required to repeat CARES training for 2023,” according to the report. “Executive director will perform audits on a quarterly basis to ensure staff remain in compliance. Training is held during staff meetings once a month. Staff who do not attend staff meetings will be required to review the information and sign a signature sheet to verify that they did indeed review the information.”
Four staff members did not receive training in some combination of the following: emergency preparedness, residential rights and fall and accident prevention, according to the report.
As part of the plan of correction, those staff members were “given the immediate task of completing their required trainings yearly as required,” according to the report. “This training is to be completed by July 1. Training is held during staff meeting once a month. Staff who do not attend staff meetings will be required to review the information and sign a signature sheet to verify that they did indeed review the information.”
Another two staff members did not complete six hours of dementia training for 2022, according to the report.
Those staff members were “informed they were required to complete training before July 1,” according to the report. Like the two previous requirements, the training was held during monthly staff meetings and any staff member who missed the meeting was required to review the information and sign the signature sheet.
Additionally, the staff training records did not include the date of projected date and time of training, clock hours, location of training, and course instructor for safe management techniques, emergency procedures, fire safety, resident rights, falls and accident prevention, dementia, OAPSA, and six hours of dementia training, according to the report.
The resident care director and executive director will be responsible to make sure all staff complete the required training each month, according to the report.
Other violations
Heritage had several violations involving fire safety.
A resident who was not evacuated during a fire drill did not have a written certification from a physician that the resident is actively dying and may be injured or suffer a hastened death due to participating in a fire drill, according to the report.
As part of the plan of correction, any resident admitted to hospice will have a primary care physician’s order if they feel that moving them during a fire drill or emergency would be detrimental to their condition. The resident care director will be responsible for working with the Hospice agency. The executive director will review all hospice resident files to ensure compliance, according to the report.
The fire drill record did not include a route of evacuation for any fire drill completed on Oct. 6 and March 11, according to the report.
Heritage also had several paperwork or procedure violations: two residents or their responsible parties did not sign contracts with Heritage in timely manner; a resident’s records did not contain a statement signed by the resident acknowledging receipt of a copy of the resident rights and complaint procedures; a resident’s medication list was not included in their chart; the wrong date was written in a resident’s chart for a pre-screen evaluation; no documentation existed showing a resident agreement to be transferred to a secure dementia care home; the gate in the courtyard did not have instructions on how to operate the locking device; a resident’s use of a bed enabler was not part of their assessment and support plan; a resident’s record did not include the color of their eyes as required by law.
Heritage was accused of not having enough staff members present in the event of an emergency, but the inspector reviewed the logs following a challenge from the executive director and determined the violation would be removed, according to the report.
A five-page document on Dec. 14 from DHS shows that Heritage had three violations from its October inspection. Those involved two residents fighting and two issues with incomplete paperwork.
A five-page document on Feb. 2 from DHS shows that Heritage had four violations from its January inspection. Those involved no notice of a fee increase to a resident; two residents fighting; and two issues with documentation for medical evaluations by a physician.