A 44-year-old Herndon man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday along Route 11/15 in Perry County.
According to state police at Newport, Keith A. Krieger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 7:29 a.m. in Watts Township on the ramp to Route 322.
State police report that Krieger was driving south on Route 11/15 at the exit to Route 322 West. The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Krieger was driving left the right side of the roadway, striking a guide rail. Police said the vehicle became airborne and struck a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The vehicle came to rest about 40 feet off the road.
The crash is the fourth fatal accident in the Valley or involving a local driver in recent weeks. An Easton man was killed in a crash during Tuesday's snowstorm in Montour County and two men died in separate crashes in Snyder County two weeks ago.