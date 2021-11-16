DANVILLE — A Herndon man no longer faces charges of assaulting his girlfriend while she was a patient in Geisinger Medical Center’s labor and delivery late last year.
Shane William Bucher’s girlfriend, Kilee Showers, failed to show up in Montour County Court on Monday to testify against him, so Judge Gary E. Norton dismissed the charges.
Mahoning Township police charged Bucher, 32, with simple assault and harassment after a Geisinger security officer called police at 5:37 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2020.
Township police Officer Tammy Smith alleged in the criminal complaint that Bucher spit on the victim’s face. When the victim grabbed her phone and walked to the bathroom to take a shower to wash off the spit, Bucher became angry that she took the phone into the bathroom. He followed her in and put his arm around her collarbone and swung her around, causing the two scratches on her right cheek, the police report said.
According to police, the victim then lay down on her bed on her left side and buried her head under the blanket. Bucher went to the bed and grabbed the victim by her hair and turned her head toward him, then struck her on the left cheek, causing swelling and redness, the complaint states. Bucher then left the hospital on foot, according to the complaint.