MIFFLINBURG — There are spots to be filled in the Valley as evidence by the 16 local businesses and organizations gathered together Saturday morning at the Herr Library’s first Career Fair, held in Mifflinburg Are High School.
“This is the first time we’ve done this career job fair event,” said Corrie Post, Herr Library director. “The library received a grant from the Department of Labor and Industry to support visual literacy and workforce development. From that grant,” Post continued, “we wanted to reach out to the community and help the unemployed or the under-employed who might be seeking seasonal or alternative employment.”
A lot of places do all their applications online and it can be confusing and intimidating to go through, Post said, “especially those who have poor or underdeveloped visual literacy skills. So the library offers courses in fundamentals of computer that teach digital citizenship.”
For the fair, Post started with a list of over 60 employers in Union County. “We had many who told me they would love to come but they were short on staff, so they can’t.”
Eighteen committed to be at the event. Among those were Career Link, SUN Tech, Roupp Funeral Home, Playworld, Panera, Evangelical Community Hospital, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust and Bucknell University.
John Engle, of Laurelton, a part-time carpenter, was looking for a career change, he said, and walked from vendor to vendor picking up promotional material from each. “I’d like to find something involving using a computer,” he explained.
Suzanne DiPasquale, co-op coordinator of the Working Wildcats program at Mifflinburg Area High School attended as well.
Lindsey Benfer, a Mifflinburg student who is about to graduate, was in the Working Wildcat program and said she “was ready to start in Evangelical Community Hospital’s nursing program.”
As part of the Working Wildcat program, DiPasquale said, “Lindsey will have on-the-job training with patients. She is looking forward to that.”
The Working Wildcat co-op program has agreements with several businesses in the Valley. “We also partner with Ritz-Craft and HRG Engineering in Lewisburg,” DiPasquale said. Next year there will be nine students in the program, she added.