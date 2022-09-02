MIFFLINBURG – Herr Memorial Library is selling R&K subs and sandwiches for the library’s fundraiser.
Available for order are 12-inch subs including Italian, ham, turkey, roast beef, and American.
Pretzel sandwiches include Italian, ham and cheese, ham and swiss, turkey and cheese, roast beef and cheese, sweet Lebanon bologna, cheese, chicken salad, egg salad and tuna salad.
Orders can be placed through Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Sept. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Subs are $7 each and pretzel sandwiches are $6 each.
Funds generated will be used to offset expenses associated with adult and children’s programs.
To place an order, visit Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, or call 570-966-0831. Order can be placed online at: https://shopsmol.com/product/subs-and-pretzel-fundraiser/