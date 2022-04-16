MIFFLINBURG — The Board of Trustees for the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg announces the soft opening to a year-long fund development campaign.
Specially trained board members will be contacting members of the community to talk about library programming, success stories and planning for the future.
“We are very excited to have new board members with experience to guide us through the process of setting the library on the path to financial security,” said Corrie Post, library director. “They’ve been working hard to develop a plan of action that will help us to sustain the funding we need to operate, as well as to plan for the needs of the future. This type of campaign is new to us and we look forward to its implementation and benefit.”
Letters to prospective donors containing information on how best to match them with library needs will be sent in late May or early June to members of the community. Follow-up phone calls and planned/invited visits may follow.
“We want to assure folks that it is a legitimate campaign and that they are indeed speaking with representatives of the Herr Memorial Library,” said Dr. John Holmes, a trustee and fund development committee member.
There will be a kick-off event at the library in July, and reports on the success of the campaign will be made publicly available on the library system website as well as in its printed publications. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.