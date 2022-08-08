MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library played host to its first Human Library event last week.
The program was designed to create a positive, constructive conversation among participants to combat stereotypes and promote empathy, library officials said.
The event gave storytellers, or “human books,” an opportunity to share ideas, personal experiences and perspectives with listeners, or “readers,” who agreed to listen.
Started in 2000 in Denmark, the Human Library is an international movement making its way passed 30 nations.
Locally the event was organized by Mifflinburg Supporting All Students (MiffSaS), a collective of parents and community members promoting initiatives supporting all students, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, ability, sexuality, or religious orientation.
MiffSas is in response to Mifflinburg school boards decision to disband the districts Equity Committee in February by just one vote.
Storytellers included Janelle Kayla Crossley, a transwoman, co-founder of the Pennsylvania Coalition for Trans Youth; Mark Reeves, who uses assistive technology to communicate and works as Assistive Technology/Augmentative or Alternative Communication (AT/AAC) liaison for the ARC, Susquehanna Valley, an organization that promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; Aydin Fetvaci, who moved to the U.S. from Turkey in 2017 due to a change in leadership that made life unsafe for him; and Nicole Yeager, Education Specialist with Transitions of PA, the domestic violence and sexual assault agency for Snyder, Northumberland and Union Counties.
Approximately 40 participated. Storytellers spoke with small groups of participants moving room-to-room to learn from each individual storyteller.
“The Human Library is about connecting people’s stories,” said Judd Sharp, a member of MiffSaS. “People from rural communities don’t often get to hear the stories of folks like Janelle and Aydin.”
Sharp said their aim is to get people in a safe environment to hear about, understand, and accept another personal experience.
There are so many stereotypes about members of the trans community but few ever met someone trans and tried to understand their story. This event was an opportunity for that to happen.
“Maintaining a stereotype,” Sharp added, “Becomes more difficult when you are facing a human being and hearing their story.”
“MiffSaS is working to be a resource and conduit for people in the community to offer support and help everyone in the community feel included,” said member Kelly Kreisher.
MiffSaS member Chastidy Shuck said there is a difference between being kind and being inclusive.
Crossley spoke about her marriage of 42 years to her wife.
“I revealed that I was a very controlling spouse and father until later in our marriage when I realized we were not communicating,” Crossley said.
Crossley said it is important to explain how important it is to communicate in order to develop honesty, trust, and respect for each other and ourselves.
Running for state representative in 2020 as the first openly trans woman to run for state elected office in Pennsylvania, Crossley said she used the platform to promote the Pa. Coalition for Trans Youth.
A return to address Mifflinburg’s school board is expected, according to Crossley, who plans to assist in the passing of Lewisburg’s ongoing Non-Discrimination Ordinance.
According to Crossley, Mifflinburg School Board President Wendy McClintock attended her session along with another board member.
“We continued onward to talk about my advocacy which occupies most of my time,” said Crossley.
Crossley said great conversations happened and plan to continue with other board members.
“I’m excited to help,” said Crossley.
According to former borough council president Luis Medina, Lewisburg’s ordinance has been before borough council since 2018. Council Member Jordi Comas assisted with the ordinance.
“Its been there for a while,” Medina said. “They’re being too slow. They had to vote at some point.”
Medina hinted the ordinance may have passed until the pandemic took priority. He said the ordinance has been drafted several times.
“Time to bring it up to a vote really. I don’t know what’s taking so long at this point,” said Medina. “I appreciate what they are doing. But come on, it’s time.”
The Mifflinburg experience for Crossley was awesome, she said. Her wife came with her and Crossley said they fell in love with Mifflinburg.
Crossly said she enjoyed hospitality provided by Mifflinburg and people were nice and respectful.
Crossley’s selection for the Human Library was through organizations such as Hub for Progress; Mifflinburg for Students; St Johns Church in Lewisburg; and individuals residing in Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
“In these unhealthy times in our world my story emphasizes all the hate, bigotry, discrimination that comes from legislators, local leaders, hate groups, schools, and other organizations,” Crossley said. “It’s so prevelant in our society towards the LGBTQ and Transgender Community.”
Crossley’s biggest takeaway from the experience was her surprise people wanted to listen and learn.
If another similar event can be done, said Crossley, more people will walk away with knowledge they never had.
“One other awesome take away I experienced was how well and motivated the organizers were and how they were determined to make the event a learning event and also a safe place for all,” added Crossley.
For information on the Human Library Project or on ways that MiffSaS might support individuals or community groups, please contact members through the organization’s website.