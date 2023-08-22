MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Dries Orchard in Sunbury to bring Valley residents freshly picked freestone peaches. The library is taking orders through Sept. 1.
The cost is $30 for a half bushel of peaches. Enjoy them fresh, baked, or canned. Each half bushel produces approximately 8-10 quart-sized jars of canned peaches. Half a bushel is about 16 quarts dry weight, or 40 peaches.
Orders will be available for pick up on Sept. 6 after 9:30 a.m. Buyers are encouraged to bring their own bags to collect peaches.
Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. Credit cards now being accepted.
Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-peach-sale/ or by visiting Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St. in Mifflinburg or by calling 570-966-0831.
Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.