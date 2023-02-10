MIFFLINBURG — Get the works at the Herr Memorial Library’s sixth annual baked potato fundraiser: Spudfest on March 17 at Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Customize a baked potato with a variety of toppings like Cheez Wiz, bacon bits, cooked broccoli, butter, sour cream, sautéed onions, chives and chili. A choice of drink and dessert are included.
Spudfest To-Go is carryout only and advanced ticket purchase is required. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under are free (ticket still required).
Ticket holders are asked to pick up their meals at the library between 5 and 7 p.m.
Ticket sales end Saturday, March 11. Buy tickets at the library or online at https://shopsmol.com/product/spudfest-2023/. Proceeds benefit Herr Memorial Library. For more information call 570-966-0831.