MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library’s will host a two-day Miniature Golf fundraiser later this month.
An indoor miniature golf course will run throughout the library in Mifflinburg. Golfing times will be Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets cost $5 per person. The event, sponsored by Rusty Rail Brewing Company, will be held indoors and will happen rain or shine.
Ticket sales began July 28 at the library and online at https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-mini-golf-ticket/. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door. One entry per person per ticket.
For more information contact Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831 or visit the library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.