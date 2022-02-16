MIFFLINBURG — Get the works at the Herr Memorial Library’s annual baked potato fundraiser: Spudfest To-Go on March 11.
Baked potatoes will be available with a variety of toppings like Cheez Wiz, bacon bits, cooked broccoli, butter, sour cream, sautéed onions, chives and chili. A choice of drink and desert are included.
Spudfest To-Go is carryout only and advanced ticket purchase is required. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under are free (ticket still required).
Ticket holders are asked to pick up their meals at the library between 5 and 7 p.m.
Ticket sales end on March 5. Buy tickets at the library located at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. Proceeds benefit Herr Memorial Library. For more information call 570-966-0831.