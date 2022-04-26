MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library is hosting a book sale Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 as part of Mifflinburg’s Annual Market Street Yard Sale.
According to a release, the book sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days in the library’s community room. The public may fill a plastic bag with books for $10 or a large bag/box for $15.
Yard sale items will be available to purchase outside of the library, priced as marked. Book donations are accepted during regular library hours
All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy.
For more information stop by the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831.
