As the second three-day session of Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association’s HERYN program kicked off Monday near New Columbia, the threat of rain and thunderstorms wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of the campers.
Now in its third year, HERYN — Helping Engage our River's Youth with Nature — has expanded to host kids ages 9 to 14 over three days at the Central PA Wesleyan Campground.
With growing popularity and a waiting list, Riverkeeper John Zaktansky said this year's event went from a dozen participants each day to 16. It kicked off with three days last week and two more days this week.
The program offers local youngsters instruction in kayaking and fishing, teaching the fundamentals while building confidence and creating a level of interest in the outdoors, Zaktansky said.
Ten-year-old Everett Stuhl clearly paid attention during the fishing demonstrations earlier in the day Monday. He hauled his first-ever fish around 11:30 in the morning on his second cast.
“It was exciting to catch my first fish. It was fun to learn something new," Stuhl, of Lewisburg, said.
Fishing instruction includes everything from an equipment overview to knot-tying and how to bait a hook, land and handle a fish and safely release it back into the water.
Dominic Gwozdzlewycz 11
I was kind of nervous to come here and after a while, I realized it’s really fun," said 11-year-old Dominic Gwozdzlewycz, of Lewisburg. "I'm learning about some new fishing skills that I never knew before. Before I used the kiddie rods and now I’m using the grown-up rods. Im hoping to catch a bass. Fishing is really peaceful, and when you actually catch a fish, it’s so exciting."
That level of excitement is what draws instructors and counselors like Walt Bingaman to the event.
"I love helping anybody get more involved in the outdoors whether it's hunting or fishing," he said. "I grew up in a household where my father never hunted or fished a day in his life, so that meant for me and my brother to get exposure to the outdoor sports we needed to have people mentor us so that’s why I’m so passionate about it.
"I’m always looking for an opportunity because I never know if their mom or dad hunts or fishes and every year we have multiple students who have never touched a rod before or caught a fish. It’s fun to see their excitement and enthusiasm."
Ty Magargle transitioned from camper to counselor. Now a veteran of the program at 13, he said it was fun to be on the other side of the camp.
"I’m seeing how easy they are learning, I didn’t think they would improve as much as they are but I talked with one kid for 5 minutes and he already had it down and was doing way better than he was," he said. "Some of them are like the same age as me but it’s really fun.
Kayaking instruction begins in a swimming pool where students learn how to properly fit a life jacket, experience what it is like to maneuver in water with a life jacket, how to properly use a paddle, how to safely board a kayak and how to handle a potential kayak flip. Instruction then continues at the lake with paddling and maneuvering skills instruction and eventually competitions in which students have to use the skills they've learned.
"I had a lot of fun doing the kayaking," said 12-year-old Deanna Rice. "I haven’t kayaked before. It’s nice being out there and paddling. It’s not scary or hard to learn. I’ve met some new people and friends. I would recommend it to other kids to come.