NEW COLUMBIA — The Helping Engage our River’s Youth with Nature program (HERYN) kicked off its second year Monday with 74 children learning how to fish and kayak with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper.
“Our goal is to develop a vested interest in our river-based resources for the next generation of environmental stewards,” Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association Executive Director John Zaktansky said. “It’s a fun program and we are excited to get this year started.”
The six-day program is being held at the Central PA Wesleyan Campground, in New Columbia, and Zaktansky will be joined by 12 instructors throughout the week.
“I grew up in a nonfishing or hunting household and I wanted to help out to show what I learned along the way,” instructor Walt Bingaman said. “This is absolutely a fun program for kids and we are glad to see the turnout.”
Bingaman was teaching the children the proper techniques using a fishing rod, while Zaktansky was helping a second group of children with their kayaking skills.
“We will have them practice in the pool before we hit the river and have some fun events,” Zaktansky said.
Ben Lichtenfeld, 10, of Lewisburg, said he already knew how to fish, but the program will teach him advanced skills.
“I am learning things I didn’t know,” he said. ‘It’s fun and we get to use the new skills we are learning.”
Kyrie Menifee, 9, of Winfield, agreed.
“I am learning things I never knew,” he said. “I am enjoying this.”
The program is available thanks to Pennsylvania’s Fish and Boat Commission, which awarded 14 grants to help boost education-related outdoor activities across Pennsylvania among current, past and future anglers and boaters. The R3 Education Grant Program is designed to recruit, retain and reactivate anglers and boaters across the state by increasing the number of learning opportunities.
The program “targeted 10-13 age group” and they will get hands-on instruction and experiences.
The participants will be divided into two groups of six, with each group alternating each hour between kayaking and fishing instruction for a total of three hours in each program area.
Zaktansky said one of the goals of the program is to potentially expand by offering program days in different regions of the watershed, from Clearfield and State College to the west to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the east and from our region up to the New York border.