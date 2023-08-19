LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society rediscovered a gem hidden in plain sight after purchasing the former Packwood House Museum.
The brick courtyard and garden, nestled between the two buildings at 15 N. Water St., Lewisburg, was overgrown with ivy, weeds, leaves, and plant debris. Society Board Member Mike Molesevich said he and other members recognized the potential of the outdoor space formerly known as the Miriam Fisher Terrace.
“When we acquired this property, it was overgrown,” said Molesevich. “I used a snow shovel to clear out leaves and debris. Every square inch of the walls was covered in ivy. We hired a tree trimmer to come in here. It’s now a lot brighter and nicer and we will continue to work on it to turn it into a native perennial pollinator garden.”
The Union County Historical Society will host an open house on Sunday at the annex of the former Packwood House Museum from 1 to 5 p.m. where the public can see the renovated building and check out the courtyard and garden. Society board members and volunteers have been preparing the annex for this open house and for programming in the fall.
The building that faces Market Street started as a tavern in 1790. It expanded in the 1800s and turned into a hotel. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. The annex, which faces Water Street, was built in the 1830s or 1840s, according to Bruce Teeple, historical society president.
After living in various locations along the East Coast, the Fetherston family purchased the 27-room building at 15 N. Water St. in Lewisburg as a retirement home in 1936. Edith Fetherston, who was born in Lewisburg, was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Following the deaths of John Fetherston in 1962 and Edith Fetherston a decade later, the home was turned into a museum and opened to the public in 1976.
Packwood House closed in 2020. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg received the assets of the Fetherston Trust, including the Packwood House Museum, according to the will of Edith Fetherston. An auction for the remainder of the items in the Packwood House was held in December with the historical society purchasing items related to the history of the county.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church sold the property to the Union County Historical Society in May for $375,000. Over the last three months, Molesevich said members, volunteers and contractors have been renovating the annex by cleaning, painting, repairing and gardening the property.
“We salvaged what we could, we recycled the metal and the rest we disposed of,” said Molesevich. “The goal was to clean up and clean out.”
Garden history
The Miriam Fisher Terrace is comprised of two spaces: the first part behind the annex and the second behind the larger building, separated by a brick wall and an arched gate. The area behind the annex is a brick patio with landscaping on the sides while the area behind the other building is full of trees, bushes and stone walkways.’
The original garden is part of John and Edith Fetherston’s legacy, according to The Daily Item in June 2014.
“Its walled garden, designed by Mrs. Fetherston in the late 1930s, is an expression of her passion for the Far East,” according to newspaper archives. “Tall Japanese cedars (cryptomeria) dominate the garden providing a woodland canopy that allows hostas, ferns ivies, may-apples and other shade-loving plants to thrive. Antique garden statues are focal points and annuals such as gazanias, caladiums and Gerbera daisies offer shots of color.”
In June 2003, The Daily Item reported that the Packwood House Museum Board named the outdoor patio and garden after Fisher to honor her 21 years of service. The decision was celebrated with a bronze plaque.
Fisher, a member and former chair of the museum board, had been the chairwoman of the garden committee for many years and helped design the modern garden. She designed the brick wall and worked with the neighboring First Presbyterian Church and Watsontown Brick to have it built. She chose the wall fountain on the terrace, arranged for the plantings and maintained the garden for many years, according to newspaper records.
It was used for various events throughout the years, according to newspaper records.
The statues and plaque are no longer in the garden. The base of the water fountain can still be seen. Nine trees — American Yew, ginkgo and Japanese cedars — still stand.
“We plan to clean it all up and open it up for the public,” said Molesevich. “It’s an interesting space.”
Annex tenant
The Lewisburg Arts Council will be the lone tenant of the annex. It will have it’s own designated area and the two entities will share the facility and gallery, Molesevich said.
Council Vice President Ellen Flacker-Darer and Artists & Artisans member Paula Swett toured the facility on Thursday.
“I’m delighted that the Union County Historical Society bought it,” said Flacker-Darer. “We’re so excited to see what the future holds for this place. I’m utterly tingling with excitement about merging art with history. There are so many great opportunities.”
“I’m just so glad that the Lewisburg Arts Council and the Historical Society are working together,” said Swett.
The upper floor will be used to store historical items, including maps, deeds, letters, books, quilts, and other documents and records. The gallery will be used to display some of the Society’s collection, Molesevich said.
Restoration of the larger building on Market Street is still being discussed, said Molesevich.
“The goal is to repurpose it without changing its character,” he said. “We cleared out the contents with no value. We need to get the HVAC up and running. We’ve discussed dedicating rooms for each municipality in Union County.”
The Union County Historical Society’s main office will remain at the Union County Courthouse at 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg.