SELINSGROVE — The “Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls” program for high school girls will be held March 15 at Susquehanna University, on the heels of International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month.
For the past six years, the local chapter of Soroptomist International (SI) has been sponsoring the conference, which came from SI’s vision that women and girls should have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams.
Participants for the conference are identified through guidance counselors at both public and private high schools in the region.
The conference aims to reach high-school-aged girls who lack the support or resources to achieve their goals, whether it be through poverty, unstable home lives, teen dating violence, or even teen motherhood. The day’s curriculum is designed to help girls identify their career dreams, match their personal values to potential careers, overcome obstacles such as negative self-talk, rebound from setbacks and manage stress.
One overriding goal of the program is to empower teen girls to pursue and realize their dreams by helping them to break cycles of poverty, domestic violence and abuse.
One unique aspect of the event is the Girls’ Advisory Board, which is comprised of past attendees who not only serve on the conference planning committee, but also help to identify barriers to success that young women face today. Locally, they have identified sexual harassment at school and work; negative peer pressure; low self-esteem and significant stress as roadblocks for area young women.