LEWISBURG — Celebratory high school graduation markers are dotting yards like campaign signs in the area through generosity of a local real estate agency.
“First year we did it was 2008,” according to Jim Holtzapple, office manager and associate broker of Villager Realty, 521 North Derr St., in Lewisburg.
Holtzapple said the idea stemmed from a Realtor conference in the south. One of Villager’s local agents brought the idea back home.
He said when it started, Villager did main school districts in their locality, such as Lewisburg and Milton.
“There were maybe five or six schools we did,” Holtzapple said.
Holtzapple said their agency received calls from other districts about expanding.
“Right now we do 22 schools in the area,” said Holtzapple. He said there was an overwhelming response from parents and seniors.
“It doesn’t cost the schools anything,” he said.
He said they put signs up when schools tell them to, typically the day before senior night. Then students take signs home.
“We usually put up around 2,300-2,500 signs,” Holtzapple said.
Two different companies Villager purchases signs through and their team takes time to piece it all together.
“We have some talented people at Villager that takes] it upon themselves to do all the lettering,” said Holtzapple.
Holtzapple said the Lewisburg school district this year has close to 170 signs.
Lewisburg Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh said the district was grateful to Holtzapple and his team for their efforts.
“We appreciate Villager’s recognition of our students,” said Baugh.
He said Villager covers 5 counties but takes part in many other community efforts.
“We always participate in an awful lot of things,” said Holtzapple. “We’re always looking to do community things. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”
He said they give three $1,000 scholarships between four schools.
“We keep rotating schools,” according to Holtzapple. “Every year we get thank you cards cards and parents will thank agents in the community too.”
He said in 2021 they received more than 20 thank you cards and agents will thank parents in the community too.
He said the only downside was when 190 Shikellamy signs were stolen.
“Nobody knows where they went. Nobody was ever arrested. What they did with those signs, they just vanished.”
Despite setbacks, Holtzapple said he and his team remain enthusiastic about the program.
“We enjoy doing it,” Holtzapple said.
Lewisburg Area High School Principal Paula Reber said in her seven years on the job, signs have been provided by Villager each year.
“Just a way for them to wish the graduating class a congratulations,” Reber said.
Villager Realty, according to Reber, gathers a list of graduating seniors each year. “And then you drive up the day of the senior walk and miraculously there they are.”
Reber said it is always a special sight to see. She noted many graduates or their parents end up keeping their signs.
Reber seemed grateful for the attention paid to her students.
“It’s that extra piece of someone going out of their way to recognize our kids,” said Reber.
She said it is fun to watch kids find their signs.
“I think there’s a sense of pride for the students. This is just another individual way,” she said.