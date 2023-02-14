SUNBURY — Punxsutawney Phil may be losing some of his edge.
The famous groundhog's Feb. 2nd prophecy of six more weeks of winter hasn’t been on track, noted Alex Sosnowski, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College.
The eastern United States has already been pacing warmer than average, and a big warmup is about to grip the region with the potential for record-challenging temperatures for many areas.
AccuWeather is forecasting a high temperature of about 54 degrees in the Central Susquehanna Valley today, 67 on Wednesday and 63 on Thursday.
Temperatures during much of the week will be above historical averages, especially today and Thursday.
Today's previous record high in Sunbury was 59 degrees, set in 1974, according to the National Weather Service. The record high for Thursday is 53, set in 2011.
The unusually warm weather for this time in winter will arrive ahead of storm systems pressing through the central U.S., which will dish out snow on their northwestern flanks from the central Plains to the Upper Midwest and ignite severe weather across the South Central states, Sosnowski said.
It will be warm enough that many people will be able to ditch extra layers and winter gear altogether, as the weather will feel much more like late April rather than mid-February in the East, especially Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
"On Wednesday, the core of the warm air and the potential for record highs to be set will extend from Michigan and Ohio to Pennsylvania, West Virginia and upstate New York," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "Highs in much of this zone at midweek will range from the 60s to the lower 70s."
Many of the anticipated temperatures Wednesday will approach the daily records for Feb. 15 that have stood since the 1970s, and in some cases since the 1950 and 1940s.
"On Thursday, the core of the warm air may extend from the Appalachians to much of the Interstate 95 corridor," Anderson said. "In the mid-Atlantic and New England, high temperatures will be well into the 60s from Washington, D.C., to Boston while parts of Virginia may reach the 70s."
Temperatures in Boston may reach or exceed long-standing record levels on Feb. 16. The record is 60 degrees set 113 years ago in 1910. A high in the low to mid-60s is in store, forecasters say.
The record high on Feb. 16 in New York City of 71, previously set in 1954, is likely out of reach. Temperatures should have little trouble reaching the mid-60s in the Big Apple, however.
"While it will still remain unseasonably warm west of the Appalachians to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, clouds and rainfall will put a lid on the temperature rise during the afternoon," Anderson said.
The nice, warm weather won't last, however.
Colder air will push from west to east across the Appalachians and much of the East Coast Friday. It is possible that a brief period of snow or snow showers will follow rain showers as the colder air arrives in parts of the Appalachians late Thursday night to early Friday.
Following an early-day high in the lower 60s in New York City Friday, afternoon temperatures are likely to fall through the 40s. The historical average high in New York City Friday is in the low to mid-40s. In Pittsburgh, temperatures may not get out of the 30s Friday, compared to a historical average high in the lower 40s.
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a colder weather pattern for the Midwest and parts of the East as the calendar flips to March.