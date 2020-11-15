STATE COLLEGE — Winds gusting to more than 40 mph on Sunday night contributed to 889 PPL customers in the Valley losing power, as of 10 p.m.— with winds not expected to decrease in strength until Tuesday, according to an AccuWeather meteorologist.
Earlier in the evening on Sunday, nearly 7,000 customers company-wide had lost power in PPL's service region.
Multiple trees were knocked over by the winds, pulling down utility lines as they fell, emergency dispatchers report.
Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to several locations where trees have fallen across roads.
No injuries were reported Sunday night.
According to the PPL Outage website, 400 PPL customers in Snyder were without power Sunday night. Hardest hit in the county were 107 in Franklin Township and 107 in Middlecreek Township.
Union County had 328 PPL customers without power, according to the company website, mostly in Hartley township (267).
In Northumberland County 124 PPL customers lost power, 36 in Rush Township, 31 in East Cameron. And in Montour County, 37 customers were without power, 19 of those in Danville Borough.
Alan Reppert, of AccuWeather, said the high gusts were the result of a cold front that passed through the area around 5 p.m. Sunday, bringing with it heavy rains, as well as high winds.
"Those winds are not going away until Tuesday," he said.
Sustained winds today are expected to hover at 15 to 25 mph, with occasional gusts higher than that.
Reppert does not expect rain to accompany those winds. "That system has moved on, but we still have those winds," he said.
Temperatures should be in the 40s today, and dip lower by Tuesday, he said.