SUNBURY — Higher Hope International Ministries is seeking tax exemption on the former Bimbo Bakeries building on North 11th Street in Sunbury.
The church is among 36 total properties — 15 of which are seeking tax exemption — that will be the subject of appeal hearings in September and October in Northumberland County. Higher Hope was assigned 1000 Race St. for their portion of the Bimbo building they purchased.
"We feel called to love and serve the city of Sunbury," said Eric Attinger, the executive director of ministry operations. "Whether it's counseling, helping them overcome an addiction, providing a physical need or just being a shoulder to cry on. There are so many needs in our community and we want to be a resource for the people. Even if we don't always have the means to provide the help, we want to find them the help."
The old Bimbo property is a 196,952-square-foot building on 4.55 acres of land, located at 249 N. 11th St. The church purchased its portion last year from Sunbury Realty LLC., which has an assessed value of $78,130.
The property is in the midst of a $1 million transformation into a new home for the church and a center for social services.
The taxes would be approximately $2,413.05 for the county, $2,441.56 for the city of Sunbury and $7,305.16 for Shikellamy School District, said Northumberland County Chief Assessor Tiffany Kaseman.
"They (Higher Hope) filed an appeal that actually confused our office, and they have not settled on whether they want to appeal assessed value or seek exemption," said Kaseman. "But we received an appeal and had to get them on the schedule."
Nineteen entities are seeking appeals on real estate taxes for commercial properties and two are seeking appeals for residential. Those appeal hearings will be held on Sept. 28.
Sunbury also has five appeals on Market Street, including Roxanne Bebenek seeking a commercial appeal on 300 Market St., Bebenek Realty seeking appeals for 330-332 and 334-336 Market St. and Catharina Kurver seeking appeals for 444-446 and 514-516 Market St. Kurver is also seeking appeals for 202 Pine St. and 245-247 Penn St., both in Sunbury.
Coincidentally, 514-516 Market St. is the former location of the Gentleman's Barbershop and 300 Market St. is the current location and former Custom Care Pharmacy.
The property at 444-446 Market St. is the former Varias Restaurant.
John Gembic, who is also the Shamokin District Judge, and Matthew Guarna are seeking a commercial appeal for the former K-Mart building at 8782 Route 61, Coal Township.
The Salvation Army is seeking a commercial appeal for 1300 W. Spruce St., Coal Township.
The 15 entities seeking tax exemption for properties in the county will have the assessment hearings on Oct. 12.
The appeals board is comprised of Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best.