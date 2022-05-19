Wildflowers are out, frogs are awake, and dozens of people and dogs have been out enjoying the paths and trails of Montour County.
Thanks to the efforts of MARC, the Montour County Recreation Commission, 26 miles of hiking trails have been saved or built since 2005, when MARC was founded. Since 2010, these efforts have been directed by Bob Stoudt.
Maintained trails are clustered in five major locations — Hess Recreation Area, the North Branch Canal in Mahoning and Cooper townships, Hopewell Park along Route 11, Montour Preserve, and the riverfront area in Danville along the Susquehanna. The Geisinger Stewardship Forest adds 11 more miles of marked trails in the county.
The Hess Loop Trail, at 2.58 miles, is the most heavily used in Montour County, drawing 50,000 hikers in 2021, according to Stoudt. “There’s a surge of walkers before work, during the lunch hour, and after work,” he said, “but it gets steady use all day.”
The year “2020 was a watershed year for trails because of COVID,” he added. “People couldn’t do much else, so they started walking, and now they keep coming back.”
Hess Loop
The Hess Loop Trail can be walked in either direction. Starting at the trailhead over the bridge at Montour Street near Beaver Place, it climbs to a high point above Mahoning Creek and continues 1.5 miles to the covered bridge, then hugs the creek along Route 54 for the rest of the way. Going out, it follows the old “Bike Path,” also called the J. Manley Robbins Trail, and on the way back, it follows the roadbed for the Old Reading RR Line.
The Robbins Trail portion has the distinction of being “the oldest documented rail trail in the country,” according to Stoudt. This is confirmed by the Rails to Trails Conservancy. The trail began in the 1800s as a cart path from Mausdale to Danville, carrying iron ore and limestone to the iron mills. Later, a narrow-gauge railroad was built along the route. That went out of business in 1889, when the iron ore mines closed. Rails were taken up, and by 1897, the Danville Bicycle Club, for men only, took it over for their exclusive use. After they disbanded, it was no longer maintained, though locals knew about it and used it.
On a sunny Saturday recently, the trail had a steady stream of hikers and runners. Sarah Sommer and her father, Bob Snyder, were on the Robbins Trail portion with their dog, Jericho. “I come at least a couple times a week,” said Sommer. “Jericho loves the stream, and she runs up and down the hills. We call her our ‘ridge-runner.’”
Sommer frequents this trail because “it’s a nice, easy, beautiful walk, and the trail is wide enough to talk as you go.” She said they passed at least 50 people on the trail this past Saturday.
Others prefer to run. Alex Nalinoski was with a large group of walkers, but he chose to hang back so he could run instead. Bret and Liz Branley and their dog, Athena, were also out for a run. Bret said he comes often, mostly to fish Mahoning Creek, which runs beside the return section of the loop. This past Saturday was trout stocking day. From the upper trail, volunteers with the PA Fish and Boat Commission could be seen dumping buckets of fish into the stream below.
First project
Hess Recreation Area was MARC’s first project. By 2005, management of the playing fields and trails in the Hess area had grown spotty, and the county created MARC to take better care of that property.
MARC’s responsibilities expanded in 2010, when the county asked them to take on the North Branch Canal Trail project. It had been owned by the Pennsylvania Canal System and needed a lot of work. From 2010 to 2015, MARC worked on the trail, which stretches 6.2 miles along River Road from Mahoning Township, just beyond the PA Fish and Boat Commission’s river access, to the Catawissa Boat Club. At present, because of an ongoing legal dispute with a campground, it is open only to mile 3.5 — 2.7 of those miles in Montour County.
The mostly-level trail follows the canal towpath.
“Instead of being a ‘rails to trails’ path,” said Stoudt, “it is a ‘rails and trails.’ Trains still come through on the track.”
The trail passes between the river and the wet depression that was the canal, and the train tracks are beyond that, so it is not a safety issue that the track is still active.
All trails have mileage markers every 0.1 miles, and printed maps are available at kiosks at trailheads and at the Columbia-Montour Visitor’s Bureau.
“We’ve done nearly 300 new trail signs since 2020,” said Stoudt. With the markers, parents can always tell young hikers “how much farther,” and trail hazards and injured hikers can be easily located. The maps are also available as a phone app, with a little blue dot that follows walkers as they go.
Hopewell Park
Most trails are multi-use, but MARC’s third big project was designed with mountain bikers in mind. Hopewell Park along Route 11 was once used for soccer fields and ice skating, but when the fields moved to new locations near the river and the rink equipment was no longer operational, it got little use.
The hilly area behind the park, a previous Danville Town Dump, had been filled and covered over. So, the Danville Borough Farm Trail System was created by MARC, with hours of help from mountain bikers in designing and building the ten miles of trails.
While these are open to hikers as well, the trails are not designed with them in mind. They feature steep slopes, twists and turns, and a jumps area. Because this area was popular with hunters long before the park was built, hunting is still permitted during all Pennsylvania hunting seasons, and the park is closed during designated weeks of the year. At present, it is closed on Saturdays during spring gobbler season.
Montour Preserve
MARC has also taken on the responsibility of managing the Montour Preserve. While PP&L constructed the lake and trails and other facilities in 1972 and ran it for more than 40 years, management of the property was turned over to Montour County by Talen Energy, the site’s new owners, in 2015. Montour Preserve’s 7.3 miles of trails are the only ones on which dogs are not permitted.
One especially popular and easy trail is the 0.9-mile Goose Woods Trail, which goes past the Sugar Shack and leads to the Environmental Study Pond, filled with frogs, fish, and turtles. It is mulched and level and “almost handicapped accessible,” said Stoudt. School groups hike the trail as do dozens of individuals and families. Typical are the Eric and Amy Champlin family from Elizabethtown, who spent a vacation weekday there recently, exploring the trails and the fossil pit. “We found a fossil,” said Jesse, 11, and Wade, 9. “It was a shell,” said their mom.
In 2021, a total of 100,000 visitors came to Montour Preserve.
Maintenance
Maintenance of 1,000 acres of public land in Montour County is handled by MARC’s crew of six hourly workers. They put in 2,842 hours of park and trail maintenance in 2021, supplemented by 1,869 hours by volunteers.
“To keep 27 miles of trails maintained is a daunting challenge,” said Stoudt. “Severe storms, dead and dying trees, and torrential rains brought on by climate change all cause damage.”
“Tree mortality is off the charts,” he said. “Most of the groves of large trees along the Goose Woods Trail were ash trees, and most are dead now due to the emerald ash borer.”
Stoudt said they proactively remove dead trees themselves.
“It’s exceedingly dangerous to take down punky ash trees, though, because they splinter,” he said. “Sometimes we have to bring in professionals.”
Torrential rains also wash out trails, as they did this spring on the bike trails. Then, MARC has to replace damaged culverts with bigger ones to handle all the water.
The work is hard and constant, Stoudt said, but he takes pride in knowing that “What we do matters a lot to our community. We’re doing something tangible.”