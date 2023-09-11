A local business took a hard hit during the storms on Saturday night.
Hilly Ridge Sales and Service, located at 1125 Elysburg Road in Danville, experienced severe damage with their entire showroom pretty much destroyed, according to manager Daryl Seibel.
The location is closed while leaders figure out their next steps.
Seibel said he got a call from a neighbor to the store on Saturday night who notified him of the situation. The majority of the damage was inflicted sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
The community support the company experienced during the storm was "absolutely amazing," Seibel said.
"A lot of small machinery was out and exposed to the weather," he said. "People helped us get it cleaned up and put back in a dry secure space."
Many helpers from the local mennonite church in Danville showed up during this time of need, according to Seibel.
Very few customer items were damaged during the storms, but the company plans to reach out to those customers early this week, Seibel said.
The demolition of what remains of the showroom has already begun, but Seibel said he doesn't have a timeline on how long the rebuilding will take. He said a lot will depend on insurance.
Meanwhile, the manager said he hopes to be able to reopen the location in some way by the end of the week.