REBUCK — A covered bridge outside of Rebuck cost approximately $22,000 to repair after it was struck by a Penske Truck in June.
The Northumberland County commissioners at last week's public meeting finalized the project contract with Kevin E. Raker Construction LLC. The Himmel Covered Bridge, located near Himmel’s Church on Covered Bridge Road just off of Route 3010 Washington Township over Schwaben Creek, has been open since the end of fall, but the contract needed to be ratified on Tuesday because final signed paperwork could not be located, according to county engineer Chuck Hopta.
Commissioner Joe Klebon, who has advocated for covered bridge maintenance, said he is glad to see the bridge repaired. He noted another covered bridge in the county is also closed due to needed repairs.
"It's (the Himmel Covered Bridge) a beautiful bridge at a beautiful location," he said. "It serves a function and a purpose for the people who live there, so it's important it stays open. It's a shame that a box truck went through there and made it unsafe to use for months."
The 43-foot bridge is one of six covered bridges in the county. The original covered bridge was built in 1874 but replaced in 1983. All six bridges in Northumberland County have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since Aug. 8, 1979.
State Trooper Andrew Bennett, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, reported that Adam Cola, 30, of Pottsville, was driving a 2018 Ford E350 Box Truck south on Covered Bridge Road at 11:33 p.m. June 11, 1,764 feet north of Schwaben Creek Road. He struck the maximum height marker with the top of the truck, receiving minor damage, police said.
Hopta said the truck caused structural damage to the knee brace for the roof and the wing walls, which are adjacent to the abutments and act as retaining walls. The truck also struck a steel height barrier built to keep anything 8 feet or higher off the bridge. The truck struck the horizontal beam, ripping it from the two vertical beams, which bent the horizontal beams and pulled the two vertical beams out of the ground, uprooting both from cement and asphalt.
Klebon said another covered bridge over Chillisquaque Creek is also closed down after an unknown truck driver hit it and damaged the structure a few months ago.
"It's not safe to travel on right now," he said.
The Gottlieb Brown Covered Bridge is located over Chillisquaque Creek on Bridge Road approximately one mile northeast of Pottsgrove in Liberty Township, Montour County. The bridge is on the border of Northumberland and Montour counties.
Klebon said Northumberland County, in collaboration with Montour County, is seeking funding to repair the bridge.