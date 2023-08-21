LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is hosting a hiring event from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 6 for a number of clinical and non-clinical positions in all areas of the organization.
Attendees can schedule a 30-minute time slot with one of the employment professionals by using this link https://calendly.com/evangelical.../evangelical_hiringeven.
The event will take place in the Miller Conference Room in the main entrance of the Hospital, located at 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. Visitors should follow signs for the main entrance and park. Enter the front doors and there will be people and signs for the hiring event.
Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is preferred for convenience. Evangelical Community Hospital offers state-of-the art facilities, a comprehensive benefits package, and sign-on bonuses for various positions.
The award-winning state of the art Hospital recently received a 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and is consistently highly ranked as the region’s most recommended healthcare provider.
