MIFFLINBURG — A buggy created in the late 1800s has returned to Mifflinburg, where it was originally created, after a journey through the north-central part of the state.
Gary Coddington, a tour guide at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum and one of the organizers of the 17th Annual Central PA Vintage Iron Fall Festival, held at the Union County West End Fairgrounds last weekend, learned a couple of years ago about a Mifflinburg buggy for sale.
“Sue Sampsell, a volunteer (at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum), happened to mention a Heiss buggy for sale on eBay, which shocked me,” Coddington said.
William Heiss operated the W.A. Heiss Coach Works, in Mifflinburg, from 1883 until the turn of the century. The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum today encompasses the Heiss family home and factory.
The eBay ad originally asked for about $2,000 for the Heiss buggy. Coddington kept checking, thinking if it dropped to $500, he’d buy it. Then one day the price was set at $750, with a buy it now option. He asked his wife what she thought he should do, and she told him he’d been watching it for so long, he might as well buy it.
“So I clicked buy now,” he said.
The buggy was available in the Jersey Shore/Lock Haven area, where a young couple had bought it at a yard sale. They told him a man from Washington State had called them just minutes after Coddington had bought it.
“He saw it and was going to take it to Washington State,” Coddington said, “and it would have been gone.”
“It was quite the drama,” said Joannah McGregor, a volunteer at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Coddington appreciated owning a piece of local history and invited William Heiss’s grandson, Owen Heiss, to see it.
“The first thing he did was go around and look at the tag,” Coddington said.
On the back of the seat, each buggy had a metal tag naming the factory where it came from. The one on Coddington’s buggy says, “W.A. Heiss, Mifflinburg, Pa.” Coddington kept the buggy for a little more than a year before donating it to the Buggy Museum.
“So the buggy came home,” McGregor said. “I found it fascinating.”
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum maintains a booth at the Vintage Iron Fall Festival and chose the Heiss buggy to be displayed there this year because of Coddington’s connections to the museum. Isaac Reiff, of the Vicksburg Buggy Shop, was hired to restore the buggy, an arduous task that requires several coats of paint and an eye for detail.
Leonard Manbeck, a member of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board, explained some then-and-now differences in how buggies are made, one of which is using ball bearings in the front axle to make for a smoother ride than the original models. A thin strip of steel creates a “tire” around the wooden wheels, and the buggies themselves might be made of fiberglass or aluminum.
Like his ancestors, Reiff painted Coddington’s buggy with several coats of paint, but where early craftsmen used oil-based, Reiff uses a lacquer paint.
“When the buggy was first made, the painters got paid more than the builders of the buggies because the oil-based paint had lead,” Manbeck said. “The painters were exposed to lead poisoning.”
He pointed out the thin, gold pin striping that adds a subtle, decorative touch to the shining, maroon buggy and explained that Reiff paints it himself rather than using a decal.
“He uses a squirrel-hair brush,” said Bruce Teeple, president of the board of the Union County Historical Society. “Because of the fineness of the hair.”
“And he does it all freehand,” Manbeck said, to which Coddington added, “Boy, it’s something to see him do it.”
After seeing Reiff’s skillful workmanship, Coddington was happy to have the now shining buggy residing again at the site of the factory where it was made.
“I brought it home,” he said.
For more information, visit www.buggymuseum.org.