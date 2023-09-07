HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — An estimated $1.7 million project to rehabilitate a historic covered bridge in Hartley Township is moving forward.
The Union County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a reimbursement agreement by PennDOT for the Millmont Red Covered Bridge over Penns Creek just off Route 3004. The county-owned bridge, originally built in 1855, has been closed to traffic since 2016.
"The county (in 2015) had hired an engineer to do the design work and PennDOT supplied an engineer to monitor the reconstruction work," said Commissioner Preston Boop. "The job was let out to the lowest bidder, which is difficult to not do. Somewhere along the line, something didn't get done correctly."
The agreement approved on Tuesday calls for 95 percent funding from the state and five percent from the county for engineering costs, the commissioners said.
The 131-foot white pine span that crosses Penns Creek connects Ranck Road and Canada Drive in the south to Route 3004 in the north. The closure in 2016 came as a result of safety inspections carried out by both the county bridge engineer (Larson Design Group) and PennDOT which together with the commissioners had been closely monitoring the bridge for approximately a year.
The Millmont Red Bridge was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 and is a truss and arch bridge combination, better known as a Burr Arch Truss. This type of bridge construction was invented by Theodore Burr in 1804.
The bridge underwent a total reconstruction in 2010 incorporating both old and new bridge elements which reopened the structure to automobile traffic. Prior to the $1.3 million federally funded project, the bridge had been closed to all vehicular traffic for a number of years.
A certain amount of load was supposed to be put on each different truss. Too much of the load was left on the arch truss and the arches started to lean downstream, said Boop.
Boop said he and other officials were at the site for a bridge inspection and noticed something askew.
"I stood there and looked at the entrance and something moved," he said. "We hired experts to come in and shut down the traffic, blocked it off so vehicles couldn't cross it anymore. It's been an ongoing sad story ever since."
Arches started to shift and timbers were pulled apart.
The bridge today has two "bridge closed" signs at each end and a sign on the south end indicates the height limit is six feet, nine inches. The entrances have three posts each to deter vehicles from using the bridge.
At the intersection of Ranck Road and Canada Drive, a sign informs drivers that the weight limit is three tons for the bridge and another sign says "Road Closed .3 miles ahead. Local traffic only."
The bridge itself is full of graffiti.
Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber said the county does not have a timeline yet for the project.
"Engineering probably won't start until next year," he said.