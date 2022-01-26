BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau announces the arrival of its 11th annual Covered Bridge puzzle. The newest limited-edition puzzle depicts a tranquil spring scene at the Wanich Bridge in Columbia County. While a majority were pre-ordered, limited quantities of puzzles still remain available for the general public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Puzzles are sold for $15, tax included. A $2 donation from every puzzle sold will be made by the Bureau to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association.
Puzzles may be purchased at the Visitors Bureau Welcome Center, located at 121 Papermill Road in Bloomsburg during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Puzzles are also available to be shipped anywhere in the continental United States for an additional shipping charge. Mail orders may be placed by calling the Welcome Center at 570-784-8279.
The puzzle photo was taken by Margie Hunsinger, the 2021 Covered Bridge photo contest winner. The Wanich Bridge is located on Little Fishing Creek between Hemlock and Mount Pleasant townships. It is north of Fernville and Bloomsburg on township Route 493, off Pennsylvania Route 42. George Russell built the bridge in 1844 at a cost of $500. It was named for John Wanich, a farmer who resided nearby. The Wanich Bridge is the oldest in Columbia County.