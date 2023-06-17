MIFFLINBURG — Tony Noll takes great pride in having his family farm recognized in 2016 on the National Registry of Historic Places.
It was for that reason that the Noll family launched the Celebration at the Farm in 2017 at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg. The annual event, held on Saturday, is now in its seventh year.
“It’s the only farm to be on the registry in Union County. It’s a big honor,” said Noll, the president of the nonprofit associated with the farm and son of the current owners. “I hope people get to experience what it might have been like to live self-sufficiently. Thomas Jefferson was president when this farm was built. It’s cool to me that we hadn’t even explored the West yet when this was built.”
Established in 1802, George Christian Spangler Jr. built the stone house that stands on the property today. A Spangler descendant owned and operated the farm until 1947 when it was bought by William and Nina H. Showers, who rented it to tenant farmers. The Showers sold the farm to Richard and Grace (Kistler) Noll in 1963, who still operate it today.
The event featured self-guided tours of the historic farm out-buildings, interactive music, heritage craft demonstrations, exhibits of farm animals, farm ancestry displays, food concessions and folk harps. Vendors included historic kitchen crafts, Country Twirlers and square dancing, fiddler Beverly Conrad, muzzle loader demonstrations, corn husk dolls, Native American artifacts, chair caning, rope making, inkle loom weaving and fraktur art.
Several ancestors of the original Spangler family also attended. This includes Donna Selfridge Spangler, who is connected by the way of her late husband Daniel. Daniel Spangler was named after his third-great-grandfather, who was George Christian Spangler Jr.’s son Daniel.
“This is exciting,” said Donna Selfridge Spangler, of Sunbury. “It’s my first year as a craftsperson. Many people here are also related to the Spangler family. It’s interesting talking to them.”
She set up the Fraktur exhibit. Fraktur, a Pennsylvania German folk art from the 1750s, is an artistic way for families to record special events, such as births and weddings.
Dione Mercer, of Selinsgrove, brought her 10-year-old daughter Sorley and Sorley’s cousins to the event.
“We came last year, and we wanted to bring the other kids back,” said Dione Mercer.
Sorley Mercer said the event is “really cool.”
“We made corn dolls this year. We made pottery last year,” she said. “There are so many cool things to experience and see.”
Tim and Kirsten Spicker, of Elyria, Ohio, were in the area visiting Tim’s family and decided to attend the farm celebration.
“I’m a retired history teacher, so we just love historical stuff,” said Tim Spicker.
Fay Leslie, of Middleburg, said she is a history lover and wanted to see the property.
“I recently moved back here after 50 years,” said Leslie. “I lived in a historic house in New Jersey, so this really interests me. I like it a lot. I’m having a good time.”