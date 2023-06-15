MIFFLINBURG — The seventh annual Celebration of the Farm will be held at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm on June 17.
The Living History event is a celebration of the historic farm's rich agricultural heritage at 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be 1800's era trades, heritage craftspeople, interactive activities for all ages, displays of historic interest, musical performances, delicious food and more.
It is free admission and fun for the entire family.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER