LEWISBURG — A handful of visitors milled around the Dale-Engle-Walker House in Union County Sunday, eager to get a peek inside the historic home and out buildings through tours offered by the Union County Historical Society.
The tours featured a brief lecture and slide show as well as a guided tour of the first floor of the main house and of the Kantz Log Cabin, built around the year 1789. The barn was also open for viewing of old buggies, sleds, sleighs and farming equipment and tools.
The Dale-Engle-Walker House and farm were bequeathed to the Union County Historical Society in 2001.
The organization restored the 1793 stone house to preserve its architecture, and to provide exhibit and storage space for its archives and collections.
The site also includes the Engle’s dairy barn and a wagon shed, which houses historic farm implements and horse-drawn vehicles. In 2019, the 1789 Milne Log Cabin, a gift from Marcia Milne, was relocated to the property. The cabin was originally a frontier cabin and trading post that exemplifies the kind of dwelling that was on the site before the limestone house was built.
Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed.
Bruce Teeple, president of the Union County Historical Society, said he enjoys giving tours of the property and sharing his love of history, despite the fact he isn’t from Union County. He believes, he said, it’s important to learn about the area you live in.
“I like to help people look at their own backyards with a different set of eyes,” he said. “Every structure has a story to tell about their functions and the materials used in construction.”
Teeple’s talk touched not just on the history of the property, but of the three families who had owned it throughout the centuries, including Samuel Dale, a 42-year-old Scots-Irish immigrant who purchased the 137-acre farm in 1785.
Decendants of the Dale family continued living at the property until 1929, when they sold it to Jacob and Maude Engle, first-generation children of German immigrants.
Nearly 30 years later, in 1957, Ralph Charles Walker, a Bucknell Univeisty professor moved in with his wife, Rosemary.
The Walker’s estate not only deeded the property to the Union County Historical Society, their conservation easement, one of Pennsylvania’s earliest, preserves and protects the landmark property.
Following the talk, visitors were invited to tour the first floor of the home as well as the limestone quarry room underneath the house and the kitchen. There, Teeple quizzed guests on some of the kitchen tools hanging over the hearth, including a centuries old “toaster” and broom.
He noted that many of the items in the house, log cabin and barn are not original to the property and were unlikely to have even been from Union County. Instead the items are simply examples of what types of utensils, tools and equipment was used throughout the 1700s, 1800s and 1900s.
“That’s the dirty little secret of a lot of ‘house museums,’” he said. “Often the items are just things we think should have been or may have been in the house at the time.”
Those items, though, help the house tell its story, he said.
The Milne cabin is one of Teeple’s favorite parts of the tour, because visitors are actually allowed to handle the items on display.
“Because none of the items in the log cabin are originally from this house or Union County, we let kids touch and look closely,” said Teeple. “We want to them to see how labor intensive life was back then.”
While Teeple enjoys talking history with anybody, he especially loves working with kids.
“I like to light a fire under them,” he said.
Steve and Deb Wilson of Snydertown participated in the first tour of the afternoon. The couple had heard about the Dale-Engle-Walker House before but had yet to make it down for an in-person tour. Owners of a historic home themselves, Deb said she was curious to see some of the house’s details.
“I was really trying to getting inspired and to find ideas for our restoration,” she said.
Steve was more interested in learning about the history of the area, he said.
“I learned a lot of things I didn’t know,” he said. “I’m originally from the South and I’ve never lived anywhere with this kind of history.”
For the Union County Historical Society to continue to offer tours and events like this, Teeple said the organization needs volunteers.
“The future of this place depends on volunteers and donations,” he said. “We welcome anyone to join us as we create a history for the future.”
For more information about the Dale-Engle-Walker House, upcoming tours or events, visit https://www.unioncopahistory.com/dewhouse.com.