NORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of the Joseph Priestley House are hosting a three-day intermediate history camp next week.
The camp schedule is 9 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The fee is $30 or $10 a day per child at the Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
Camp Coordinators Lisa Mertz and Hope Webster Kopf, both retired teachers from Shikellamy School District, are offering many activities that will focus on local history. Each day will be filled with walking field trips and guest speakers in costume portraying well-known Northumberland residents.
The camp is open to children in sixth through eighth grade. Enrollment is limited to 20 students on a first come-first serve basis.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER