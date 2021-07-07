NORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of Joseph Priestley House announced it is bringing back its History Camp with an additional program for teens.
The camp for first- through sixth-graders is coordinated by retired Shikellamy School District teachers, Jo Ann Long and Lorie Becker. This year’s theme “The Life and Times of Joseph Priestley” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 28, 29, 30. The fee is $30 for all three days or $10 per day. Scholarships are available and students may attend just one or two days. Each day will have a special guest along with a variety of crafts (kite making and a horn book), colonial games, a science demonstration of Priestley’s experiments and lessons on herb gardening. A snack will also be provided.
The new Teen History Camp, for middle school students and older, is coordinated by retired Shikellamy School District teachers Hope Kopf and Lisa Merts. The camp, which will focus on the local life from 1750-1850, will be held from 12:30-4:30 p.m. July 28, 29, 30. The fee is $50 for all three days or $20 per day. Scholarships are available and students may attend one or two days. Wednesday will be spent with Benjamin Franklin who was a prominent mentor of Priestley. Teens will create a mini-museum of Franklin’s inventions. They will construct their own quill pen and keep a daily journal. Other activities will include a visit to a real log house, construction of an 1800-type log raft and learn about the PA Canal. Campers will tell the Priestley Story through theater and play colonial games.
Registration forms are available by contacting the Friends of Joseph Priestley House operations ,anager, Murrie Zlotziver at jphopsmanager@gmail.com or 570-473-9474.
