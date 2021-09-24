LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society invites the public to visit the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., from 11 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a discussion about the Pennsylvania State Village at Laurelton.
Emilie Freer Jansma, amateur West End historian, will discuss her current project compiling the “History of the Pennsylvania State Village at Laurelton for Feeble-minded Women of Child-bearing Age.” The program features a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.
Jansma will have several display boards of pictures and notebooks of information to share. For a number of years, she has collected information about employees, residents, buildings, farms, and operations of the institution. Currently, she is in the process of interviewing past employees about their experiences at Laurelton.
Jansma is noted for her work, “Women of Weikert,” published in 2017, and several previous publications about Hartley Township, “Cabins and Camps, Homes and Homesteads,” and 1,200 pages of oral histories of the area.
The program is free and open to the public. Call the library at 570-523-1172 to reserve a seat.