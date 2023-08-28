BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State police in Milton are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on Friday in Buffalo Township.
Trooper Joseph Yedlosky reported the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 25 at 956 Dreisbach Church Road.
An unknown vehicle towing a trailer was traveling south on Dreisbach Church Road. A red car hood unsecured in the trailer fell onto the roadway, police said.
Tera Loyd, 42, was driving a 2017 BMW SUV south on the road and could not avoid hitting the car hood. The front of the vehicle made contact with the hood, police said.
The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-524-2662.