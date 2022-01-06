LAURELTON — Get Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas just in time for the big game through West End Library’s fundraiser.
Available for order are 14-inch hoagies which include Italian, all American, ham and Swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese. Pizzas are 12-inch and include pepperoni, white, and cheese. Place your order now through Monday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Saturday, Feb. 12 after 2 p.m. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza are $9 each.
The funds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs.
Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/store/west-end-library/ or in-person at the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.