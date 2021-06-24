SELINSGROVE — Another car dealership will be opening on the Strip in September and Hobby Lobby is expected to open about the same time in the former Weis store next to the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Michael Dorazio, owner of Platinum Central Pennsylvania, will open a used car dealership at 2039 N. Susquehanna Trail, Hummels Wharf, the site of the former Northwoods Nissan which was bought out by W&L Subaru in 2019 and moved to the former KMart location.
"The Strip pulls from a lot of smaller communities around," Dorazio said. "It's a competitive market. I like the proximity to other dealerships and also the fact that there's a Target and Walmart nearby."
Dorazio began in the car sales business 8 1/2 years ago and today employs more than 100 at four dealerships he owns in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg and Lancaster.
Known for his advertisement tagline, "Platinum Baby, We Get You Done," Dorazio said, "We consider ourselves the Walmart of car dealerships. We cater to the common man.
The building is undergoing renovations and Dorazio expects to open in September with about 120 pre-owned vehicles in stock.
He's currently in negotiation to bring in a new car franchise later in the year or early 2022.
Dorazio said he couldn't disclose what company he's in talks with but his other locations offer Mitsubishi vehicles for sale.
Renovations are also underway at the former Weis grocery store near the mall where Hobby Lobby, a national arts and crafts retail store, is expected to open in late August or September, said mall manager Margie Deppen.
"The demolition is completed and now they are pouring concrete and getting ready to start building," Deppen said. "The goal is to open before the holiday."
Spinoso Real Estate Group, the owners of the mall and adjoining property, announced the deal with Hobby Lobby last year.
The 52,532 square-foot building has been vacant since 2018.