SELINSGROVE — Hobby Lobby will be opening at the former Weis Markets location next to the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Spinosa Real Estate Group, the owners of the mall and adjoining property, announced the deal with the privately-owned national arts and crafts store Wednesday.
"We welcome the addition of this highly sought-after retailer," said Chris Fiello, director of leasing at Spinoso, who said the company is focused on "attracting new, vibrant retailers... to revitalize large vacant spaces."
An opening date has not been determined.
Mall general manager Margie Deppen said improvements have been made to the 52,532-square-foot building that has been vacant since 2018.
There are about 900 Hobby Lobby stores in the U.S. This will be the first Hobby Lobby in the area, with the closest store in Harrisburg.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.