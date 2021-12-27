After a soft opening on Christmas Eve, Hobby Lobby officially opened in Selinsgrove Monday.
Shoppers from across the Valley filled the 53,000-square-foot store browsing the aisles filled with tens of thousands of products, from home decor to arts and crafts.
"It's a lot to take in," said Shelby Diven, of Thompsontown.
"We came out just for this," said her mother, Megan Diven, also of Thompsontown. "We're looking for a little bit of everything."
Located next to the Susquehanna Valley Mall, the store is the 23rd in Pennsylvania and among 900 stores nationwide owned by the Oklahoma City-based retail chain.
"Once you visit Hobby Lobby you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof," said Kelly Black, the company's advertising director. "We're tremendously excited about becoming part of the Selinsgrove community."
Store Manager Jermica Allen said the heavy turnout was expected.
"We had people knocking and and calling the whole time we were setting up in the store," she said. "We're a one-stop shop."
The new location was previously occupied by Weis Markets until it closed in October 2018. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.