LEWISBURG — Twin sisters Dee McConnel and June Richard shopped for locally-made merchandise at the Holiday Craft Show at The Cellars at Brookpark Road in Lewisburg Saturday.
“We’re out for a day together,” said McConnel, of Berwick, who, along with Richard, of Lewisburg, was able to cross off several items on her Christmas list. “There’s a lot of talented people.”
Angie Evans, owner of Angie’s Backyard Crafts, of Milton, was among the more than 50 artists, crafters and food vendors at the event.
She’s been creating primitive crafts and decor for five years and said support for local business seems to be on the rise.
“I like to buy local,” said Evans, pointing to three bags full of merchandise she purchased at the event.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, also known as Bob and Tiffany Thomas, made an appearance and then settled in for a few hours to engage with people of all ages.
The couple said they are booked for the holiday season.
“My father (portrayed Santa) and I’ve been doing it for 25 years,” said Bob Thomas, who offers his service free of charge. “When it gets to be a job, there’s no joy in it.”
Young brothers, Jasper and Zain Bassett, of Middleburg, pulled up to the seated Santa and Mrs. Claus in a red wagon.
“We’re Christmas shopping,” the boys’ mother, Lynette Bassett said before stopping at Tiona Swander’s station where the owner of Moving Art painted a decoration on Jasper’s cheek.
The event also provided shoppers a chance to benefit Haven to Home Canine Rescue with food donations made to Driftwood & Sage and proceeds from Country Vale Alpacas’ t-shirt sales going to the nonprofit organization.