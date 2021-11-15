The Daily Item
Twenty holiday meals or food distributions are scheduled between now and Thanksgiving, according to the Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition.
Traditional holiday meals that annually fill the Thanksgiving week in Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg and Danville are back on the menu, along with other events.
For more information, contact the Union-Snyder CAA at 570-374-0181.
This week’s food distributions will be held in the following locations:
Wednesday
Harvest Time Food Pantry will hold a meal distribution Wednesday from 5:45-6:45 p.m. at 310 Market St. in Lewisburg. Call 570-713-1693 for more information.
Mount Carmel Area Ministerium Food Pantry’s meal distribution is from 1-3 p.m. at 26 N. Market St. Open to income-eligible residents of the Mount Carmel Area School District. While supplies last, Thanksgiving turkeys and Thanksgiving holiday boxes are available, thanks to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, for each participating household. First come, first receive.
Friday
Mifflinburg YMCA Fresh Express and mobile distributions at Meadowview and Penn Commons Apartments, from 1-2:30 p.m at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E Chestnut St., for income-eligible residents.
Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program distribution will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Lewisburg at 51 S 3rd St, for income-eligible residents of Eastern Union County.
Loaves and Fishes distribution is scheduled from 12:30-2 p.m. for income-eligible residents east of Rt. 104. Distribution will be at the church at 400 N Market St., Selinsgrove — St. Paul’s UCC.
Five Barley Loaves distribution is scheduled from 10-11:30 a.m. at the White parish building, corner of Specht and Zeller streets, McClure, to income-eligible residents west of Rt. 104.
Saturday
SACC Ministry’s Thanksgiving box distribution will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s UCC in Selinsgrove at 400 N Market St. Four churches in the Selinsgrove area participate in this and provide names of families from each church that are in need of these boxes.
The Reaching Out Food Pantry food distribution is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church corner of 6th and King St Northumberland. Drive-thru is available in the alley beside the church via Sheetz Ave Exit onto King St.
Nov. 23
Regional Engagement Center will hold a meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the REC building’s cafe to fill your own bag or box. Frozen chickens will be available while they last.
Middlecreek Area Community Center meal pickup is scheduled for 1 p.m. at 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs, to income-eligible residents.
Nov. 24
United Pentecostal Church distribution will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the church at 2822 Buffalo Rd.
Nov. 25
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church — 279 Market St. — beginning at noon. Call the church office at 570-966-2746 to make reservations for dining in, takeouts and local deliveries. All reservations must be made by Nov. 23.
The annual First Presbyterian Church Thanksgiving dinner in Lewisburg will be offered for pickup or local delivery only. Reservations for meals will be required and orders must be received by Nov. 19. If you would like to reserve a meal for pickup or delivery, please call 570-524-4419 and leave a message with name, phone number and number of meals to reserve. pickup will be between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. behind the church at 18 Market St.
Missio Dei Church will host a meal at 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove, from 8-11 a.m. They will be distributing 200 meals for free to those in the community that may be in need. Email pastorca@missiodeipa.com for more information.
Also in Selinsgrove, St Pius X Church hosts its 6th annual Thanksgiving meal at 112 Fairway Drive. Free meals for pickup or deliveries only from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Call Carla Minori 570-847-5200 or email ctminori@ptd.net.
Trinity United Methodist Church’s Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled for afternoon pickup at 6th and King streets in Northumberland. Call 570-473-9145 to place orders early. Kitchen help and delivery people are always needed.
Sunbury’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by Rhonda Fisher and Angels “Brown Bag” turkey sandwich meals with snacks and dessert will be distributed by volunteers at their food trailer from noon-2 p.m. in Cameron Park. Call Rhonda Fisher at 570-765-3850.
First Presbyterian Church of Milton will host a takeout dinner at noon. Takeout dinners are available but must be called in to the church office prior to the event. Call 570-742-4491 between 9 a.m. and noon to place an order.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville (Knights of Columbus) is doing an in-person meal in the school cafeteria at noon.